Police say Kansas City mass shooting “appeared to stem from a dispute between several people”

Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Kansas City parade and rally, which created plenty of terror for those who were in the middle of it, apparently was not an act of terrorism.

Via the Associated Press, the incident “appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.”

Three were detained, two of whom are juveniles.

“We are working to determine the involvement of others,” police chief Stacey Graves said. “And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation.”

More than 800 police officers were present for the parade and rally. But it’s still impossible to prevent all incidents like this in crowds of that size, regardless of the number of armed law-enforcement personnel.

Hopefully, officials who plan such celebrations in all cities will incorporate any lessons learned from Wednesday into the planning for securing future events like this.