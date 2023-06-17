Police say Ray Lewis III died of accidental overdose

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (pictured), died earlier this week at the age of 28. Via TMZ.com, police say it happened from an accidental overdose .

Police who responded to the 911 call administered Narcan, to no avail.

The police report also indicates that police found a blue pill unofficially identified as Alprazolam, a used needle, and a small plastic bag inside an empty beer can.

The police noted that, despite their unofficial conclusion of an accidental overdose, the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Ray III played high-school football at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He played college football at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union.

We continue to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.