 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Police say Ray Lewis III died of accidental overdose

  
Published June 17, 2023 07:38 AM
sn2cN0ldBRDg
June 14, 2023 12:04 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the greatest players to represent Baltimore in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Justin Tucker, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Marshal Yanda and Jonathan Ogden.

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (pictured), died earlier this week at the age of 28. Via TMZ.com, police say it happened from an accidental overdose .

Police who responded to the 911 call administered Narcan, to no avail.

The police report also indicates that police found a blue pill unofficially identified as Alprazolam, a used needle, and a small plastic bag inside an empty beer can.

The police noted that, despite their unofficial conclusion of an accidental overdose, the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Ray III played high-school football at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He played college football at Miami (Fla.), Coastal Carolina, and Virginia Union.

We continue to extend our condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.