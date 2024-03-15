Poona Ford to join Chargers on one-year deal

The Chargers are set to add an experienced hand to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford has agreed to sign with the AFC West club. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that it is a one-year deal in Los Angeles.

Ford spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks and moved on to play for the Bills last season. He had nine tackles and a sack in eight appearances and he had 181 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time in Seattle.

The Chargers have not made any other additions to their defensive line so far this offseason. Their biggest changes have come at wide receiver as they have released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen.