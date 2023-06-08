 Skip navigation
Poor air quality has teams in Northeast canceling practice or moving indoors

  
Published June 8, 2023 06:00 AM
June 8, 2023 08:10 AM
Canadian wildfires have resulted in poor air quality across much of the United States, particularly in the Northeast, and multiple NFL teams are seeing their practice schedules affected.

Giants coach Brian Daboll decided to cancel today’s practice altogether. The Giants had initially planned to move practice indoors, but the air quality in the New York area is so bad that the team decided that even inside, it wasn’t a good idea to have the players breathing heavily and getting harmful particles in their lungs.

The Commanders, Eagles and Jets all plan to have their practices inside their facilities rather than on their outdoor practice fields because of the air quality.

Air quality measurements in much of the country are among the worst ever recorded, although forecasts indicate that conditions should improve in the coming days.