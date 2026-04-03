President Trump prepares to sign executive order on college sports

One day after he signed the pink slip for a key member of his cabinet, the President is poised to put his jagged John Hancock on an executive order regarding college sports.

Via CBS Sports, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would regulate NIL collectives, limit transfers, cap player eligibility, and create funding requirements for Olympics sports and women’s sports.

Per the report, the order would allow one transfer, and it would give players five years to play five seasons.

It’s the most tangible effort yet to solve the problem that resulted from decades of antitrust violations under the umbrella of the NCAA finally being exposed in the court system. The various universities banded together to create artificial rules that allowed them to control the cost of their labor force, and no one did anything about it for a very long time.

There’s a real question as to whether the executive order will be enforceable. The chief executive doesn’t make laws. Congress does.

But with Congress getting nowhere, the president felt compelled to placate the powers-that-be, who have been lobbying him aggressively to clean up the mess made by institutional greed.

Through it all, the players have had no representation. Which is reason enough for the players to band together and fight like hell.