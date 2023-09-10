Press Taylor to be full-time offensive play caller for Jaguars this season

The Jaguars will have a slightly different approach on offense this season.

Head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor split the offensive play calling duties during the 2022 season, but it will be all Taylor this year. Pederson gave Taylor the chance to call plays in the second halves of games last year after working in a similar arrangement when he was an assistant under Andy Reid in Kansas City and said Taylor has shown he can handle the full responsibility of guiding quarterback Trevor Lawrence and company this time.

“I totally trust Press,” Pederson said to NFL Media. “We think alike. We’ve been together for a long time, and he’s around Trevor all the time and knows what Trevor likes.”

Taylor also worked for Pederson in Philadelphia, so it’s unlikely that there will be major changes to the operation but Taylor’s chances of advancing up the coaching ladder could improve if the unit remains as productive as it was down the stretch last year.

