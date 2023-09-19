Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 173 Modern-Era nominees for 2024 class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 173 Modern-Era players who have been nominated for election in 2024.

Players must have played five full seasons and be retired for five years in order to be eligible for nomination. There are nine players who last played in 2018 and have been nominated in their first year of eligibility.

The group is headlined by former Panthers, Bears, and Packers defensive end Julius Peppers and former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates. It also includes wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Jordy Nelson; running back Jamaal Charles; offensive linemen T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and Max Unger, and defensive lineman Haloti Ngata.

A semifinal group of 25 players will be announced in November and the group will be cut to 15 and 10 before the selection committee votes on five finalists. The committee will also consider Seniors finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell and Coach/Contributor finalist Buddy Parker, so there could be as many as nine inductees next year.

The full list of nominees is listed below by position:

Quarterbacks: Marc Bulger, Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Doug Flutie, Rich Gannon, Jeff Garcia, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Michael Vick.

Running backs/Fullbacks: Shaun Alexander, Terry Allen, Mike Alstott, Jamal Anderson, Tiki Barber, Michael Bates, Jamaal Charles, Larry Centers, Stephen Davis, Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn, Charlie Garner, Eddie George, Ahman Green, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Chris Johnson, Daryl Johnston, Thomas Jones, John Kuhn, Vonta Leach, Dorsey Levens, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf, Glyn Milburn, Lorenzo Neal, Tony Richardson, Robert Smith, Fred Taylor, Chris Warren, Ricky Watters, Brian Westbrook, Ricky Williams.

Wide receivers: Anquan Boldin, Troy Brown, Donald Driver, Antonio Freeman, Irving Fryar, Dante Hall, Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Andre Johnson, Chad Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Derrick Mason, Herman Moore, Muhsin Muhammad, Jordy Nelson, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker.

Tight ends: Ben Coates, Antonio Gates, Wesley Walls.

Offensive linemen: Willie Anderson, Bruce Armstrong, Matt Birk, Lomas Brown, Ruben Brown, Jahri Evans, Kevin Glover, Olin Kreutz, T.J. Lang, Matt Light, Nick Mangold, Logan Mankins, Tom Nalen, Nate Newton, Jeff Saturday, Mark Schlereth, Josh Sitton, Chris Snee, Mark Stepnoski, Dave Szott, Max Unger, Brian Waters, Richmond Webb, Erik Williams, Steve Wisniewski.

Defensive linemen: John Abraham, Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney, La’Roi Glover, Casey Hampton, Robert Mathis, Haloti Ngata, Leslie O’Neal, Julius Peppers, Simeon Rice, Justin Smith, Neil Smith, Dana Stubblefield, Henry Thomas, Justin Tuck, Ted Washington, Vince Wilfork, Jamal Williams, Kevin Williams, Pat Williams.

Linebackers: Jesse Armstead, Brendon Ayanbadejo, Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Keith Brooking, NaVorro Bowman, Tedy Bruschi, Karlos Dansby, Donnie Edwards, James Farrior, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Larry Izzo, Willie McGinest, Hardy Nickerson, Ken Norton Jr., Bryce Paup, Julian Peterson, Joey Porter, Takeo Spikes, Jessie Tuggle, Mike Vrabel, Patrick Willis, Al Wilson, Lee Woodall.

Defensive backs: Eric Allen, Kam Chancellor, Nick Collins, Antonio Cromartie, Dré Bly, Merton Hanks, Rodney Harrison, Carnell Lake, Tim McDonald, Eugene Robinson, Samari Rolle, Allen Rossum, Bob Sanders, Charles Tillman, Troy Vincent, Antoine Winfield, Darren Woodson.

Kickers: David Akers, Gary Anderson, Jason Elam, Jason Hanson, John Kasay, Matt Stover, Mike Vanderjagt.

Punters: Darren Bennett, Jeff Feagles, Sean Landeta, Shane Lechler, Brad Maynard, Pat McAfee, Brian Moorman, Matt Turk.



Special teams: Josh Cribbs, Brian Mitchell.

