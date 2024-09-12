Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt dies at 92

Former Lions linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt has died at the age of 92.

Schmidt was a seventh-round pick in 1953 and helped the Lions win the NFL Championship as a rookie. The team would add another in 1957 and Schmidt spent 13 seasons as a leading member of the defense in Detroit. He was an eight-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary team before becoming the Lions’ head coach in 1967.

Schmidt was 43-34-7 in that role and took the Lions to the playoffs once before resigning after the 1973 season.

“Joe Schmidt had the heart of a Lion, which made it appropriate that he was also the heart of our team,” Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said in a statement. “Joe was a key part of our Championship seasons and continued to be an important part of our organization until his passing. Joe made his home in Detroit and carried his success from the field into our community. I am saddened to hear of his passing, but I have nothing but fond memories of the person he was. I share my deepest condolences with Marilyn and his children.”

Schmidt was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973 and his No. 56 has been retired by the Lions. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.