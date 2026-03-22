 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
nbc_pft_minmccarthy_260320.jpg
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
nbc_pft_vikingsbackupqb_260320.jpg
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_thill_260320.jpg
Rosenhaus: Hill on track to start 2026 season
nbc_pft_minmccarthy_260320.jpg
Is McCarthy long for Minnesota?
nbc_pft_vikingsbackupqb_260320.jpg
Who is the odd man out in Vikings QB room?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Proposed Tisch transfers value the Giants at $10.8 billion

  
Published March 22, 2026 02:47 PM

The value of NFL teams keeps going up and up.

It’s now a given that franchises have an 11-figure value. As evidenced by the latest valuation of a team at nearly $11 billion.

Per Mike Ozanian of CNBC, via Sports Business Journal, the proposed transfer of the equity held by Steve Tisch, Jonathan Tisch, and Laurie Tisch to their children values the franchise at $10.8 billion.

The proposed transfer involves 23.1 percent of the team. Under that valuation, the specific number applied to the Tisch shares being shifted to their children is $2.5 billion.

Stephen Ross recently sold one percent of the Dolphins to Lin Bin, at a record valuation of $12.5 billion.

It’s still unclear whether the proposed transaction is a result of, or coincidental to, Steve Tisch’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. While Tisch would surrender his equity interest in the Giants, he’d reportedly continue to serve as chairman of the franchise’s board of directors.