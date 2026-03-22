Proposed Tisch transfers value the Giants at $10.8 billion

The value of NFL teams keeps going up and up.

It’s now a given that franchises have an 11-figure value. As evidenced by the latest valuation of a team at nearly $11 billion.

Per Mike Ozanian of CNBC, via Sports Business Journal, the proposed transfer of the equity held by Steve Tisch, Jonathan Tisch, and Laurie Tisch to their children values the franchise at $10.8 billion.

The proposed transfer involves 23.1 percent of the team. Under that valuation, the specific number applied to the Tisch shares being shifted to their children is $2.5 billion.

Stephen Ross recently sold one percent of the Dolphins to Lin Bin, at a record valuation of $12.5 billion.

It’s still unclear whether the proposed transaction is a result of, or coincidental to, Steve Tisch’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. While Tisch would surrender his equity interest in the Giants, he’d reportedly continue to serve as chairman of the franchise’s board of directors.