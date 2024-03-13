Prosecutors choose not to purse domestic battery charge against Zay Jones

Jaguars receiver Zay Jones will not be prosecuted.

Via ESPN.com, the Florida state attorney has declined to pursue a formal misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Jones.

And arraignment had been scheduled for Wednesday morning, per the report.

Jones was arrested on November 13. The mother of his child alleged that he had injured her neck during an argument.

Because Jones had not officially been charged for misdemeanor domestic battery, he had not been placed on paid leave.

A second-round pick of the Bills in 2017, Jones was traded to the Raiders during the 2020 season. He signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2022.

In eight games last season, Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns.