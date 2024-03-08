Prosecutors say former Jaguars employee Amit Patel spent more than $5 million on “life of luxury”

Former Jaguars employee Amit Patel embezzled millions from the team. His lawyer insists that the vast majority of the stolen money financed a gambling addiction. Prosecutors say otherwise.

Via ESPN.com, authorities contend that $5 million of $22 million taken from the team financed a “life of luxury,” including flying on private jets and buying a putter used by Tiger Woods.

The assertions were made in support of a request by prosecutors that Patel receive an eight-year prison sentence. He will be sentenced next week, after pleading guilty in December.

Patel apparently hopes to minimize his punishment by blaming the crime on his gambling addiction. Earlier this week, the presiding judge denied a request to allow a gambling addiction expert who treated Patel to testify at the sentencing hearing.

The Jaguars reportedly have asked FanDuel, an official league sports betting partner, to refund the stolen money with which Patel gambling. We wouldn’t recommend betting anything of value on that happening.