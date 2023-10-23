Puka Nacua continues to put up historic numbers to start his career

Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is continuing to compile historic numbers to start his career.

In Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Nacua was great in an otherwise rough outing for the pass offense: Matthew Stafford completed eight of 12 passes for 154 yards when throwing to Nacua, and Stafford completed just six of 17 passes for 77 yards when throwing to anyone else.

In his seven-game NFL career, Nacua now has 58 catches, the most ever in a player’s first seven games. He only needs one catch on Sunday against the Cowboys to set a new NFL record for the most catches in a player’s first eight games.

With 752 yards through seven games, Nacua joins Ja’Marr Chase (754 yards in 2021) as the only two players in NFL history with at least 700 receiving yards in their first seven career games. Nacua is also the first player in 40 years to have at least four 100-yard receiving games within the first seven games of his career.

Nacua was the 20th wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL draft, but he’s putting up rookie numbers that put most first-round picks to shame.