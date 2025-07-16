Puka Nacua excited about what Rams’ offense can do with Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua says he couldn’t be in a better place catching passes from Matthew Stafford and lining up alongside Davante Adams.

Nacua said on NFL Network that there’s no quarterback like Stafford, saying that he has never in his life caught passes as beautiful as the ones Stafford delivers to him.

“I just want to see Matthew Stafford spin it. That’s my favorite part of the day,” Nacua said. “You wouldn’t believe how different the ball looks coming out of Matthew Stafford’s hand.”

Nacua also said Adams has become the leader of the wide receiver room, and Nacua is soaking up knowledge from Adams, who is heading into his 12th NFL season.

“Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility has been fantastic,” Nacua said. “The ability to learn the game from another all-time great has been, I feel like I’m stealing. I’m like a kid in the candy store. I’ve had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good, I can’t complain too much. It’s gonna be fun. We signed Tutu [Atwell] back. We’ve got some speed, we got a bunch of young guys who are excited to play, and 17 is going to lead the way for us, and it’s gonna be fantastic to be out there on the football field with him.”

Nacua believes the Rams are brewing up something special with himself and Adams catching those beautiful passes from Stafford.