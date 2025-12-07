Puka Nacua has 136 yards, Rams lead Cardinals 24-10 at halftime

Puka Nacua is putting on a show in the desert and the Rams, powering Los Angeles to a 24-10 halftime lead over Arizona.

Nacua caught six passes on seven targets for 136 yards — including a 28-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half.

It seemed like each one of Nacua’s receptions was particularly impressive, with the third-year wideout making contested catches over the middle and on the sideline to help L.A. continue to move the chains.

With an efficient attack, the Rams faced just one first down in the first half, which the club did not convert on its first possession. L.A. got a field goal to cap its first drive, but otherwise has gone right down the field to score touchdowns. The club is averaging 9.6 yards per play, racking up 17 first downs and 306 total yards.

Matthew Stafford has completed 14-of-19 for 197 yards with one TD. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have combined for 109 rushing yards, with Williams taking eight carries for 61 yards with a TD. Corum has six carries for 48 yards with a score.

On the other side, Jacoby Brissett led the Cardinals to a quick touchdown on Arizona’s first drive, connecting with Marco Wilson for a 19-yard TD. But the Cardinals have not been as effective for the rest of the half, with Brissett finishing the first 30 minutes 13-of-18 for 154 yards with a TD. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 20 yards on three carries.

On the injury front, Cardinals defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee) is questionable to return.

The Rams will receive the second-half kickoff.