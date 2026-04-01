Rams receiver Puka Nacua has entered rehab. His lawyer, Levi McCathern, confirmed the development to Edward Lewis of the California Post.

McCathern said the move wasn’t a direct response to the lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed he bit her twice (and made an antisemitic remark) on New Year’s Eve. He claimed, however, to the Post that “the combination of stories y’all have run is certainly a contributing factor.”

“He was in there a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke . . . and he’s scheduled to be there for a while longer,” McCathern told Lewis.

McCathern said the goal is “to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life that he can do it.”

Regarding the New Year’s Eve incident, a video later surfaced showing Nacua asleep (possibly passed out) in a vehicle. Previously, a video emerged of a stumbling Nacua on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I have talked to him,” McCathern told Lewis, regarding Nacua. “He’s in great spirits. I think he’s doing absolutely fabulous. I’m just really excited for how he’s going to look next year. For as great as he was, I think he’s going to be even better going forward.”

Anyone who takes steps to address issues that need to be addressed deserves credit. No problem anyone is dealing with can be solved until they recognize the problem exists.