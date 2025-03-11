 Skip navigation
Florio: Pats 'went drunken sailor' on free agency
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
WAS reportedly add another veteran in Tunsil

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Puka Nacua: Hopefully I’ll be a good negotiator with Davante Adams about No. 17

  
Published March 11, 2025 07:02 AM

Puka Nacua’s partnership with Cooper Kupp is coming to an end, but he’ll have another accomplished running mate joining him in the Rams’ wide receiver corps for the 2025 season.

The Rams have agreed to sign Davante Adams as a free agent and Nacua got a chance to share his thoughts about the move during a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Nacua said that he grew up as a big fan of Adams and called it “kind of surreal” that they will be playing together this year.

Nacua said he thought Adams looked like he was 23 years old when the Rams faced the Jets last season and referred to his new teammate as “No. 17" while talking about the game. Nacua has worn that number during his time with the Rams and said he hasn’t broached the subject of a change with Adams yet, but suggested he’s open to such conversations.

“I’ve been the one wearing 17, so hopefully I’ll be a good negotiator,” Nacua said.

Nacua wore No. 12 in high school and college and he could be back in that number if he and Adams can work out a swap in the near future.