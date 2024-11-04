 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua let “emotions get the best of me” on play that led to ejection

  
Published November 4, 2024 06:34 AM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was able to play on Sunday after hurting his knee in practice during the week, but he wasn’t around to celebrate on the field at the end of their overtime win over the Seahawks.

Nacua was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson during a scuffle that followed an interception thrown by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“There were some things said earlier in the game and just letting my emotions get the best of me and reacting instead of responding kind of in that moment,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I knew the play was down after the interception, and he just had some hands on me while I was trying to get blocked off. So, I was just making sure I could defend myself and get ready to see whatever was happening for the next play.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay called Nacua’s emotional investment in the game one of the wideout’s best traits and said it would serve as “a learning opportunity” for the second-year player as he moves forward with his career. Nacua will likely be fined by the league this week, but the result of the game will make that and the ejection a little easier to swallow.