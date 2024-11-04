Puka Nacua let “emotions get the best of me” on play that led to ejection

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was able to play on Sunday after hurting his knee in practice during the week, but he wasn’t around to celebrate on the field at the end of their overtime win over the Seahawks.

Nacua was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson during a scuffle that followed an interception thrown by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“There were some things said earlier in the game and just letting my emotions get the best of me and reacting instead of responding kind of in that moment,” Nacua said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I knew the play was down after the interception, and he just had some hands on me while I was trying to get blocked off. So, I was just making sure I could defend myself and get ready to see whatever was happening for the next play.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay called Nacua’s emotional investment in the game one of the wideout’s best traits and said it would serve as “a learning opportunity” for the second-year player as he moves forward with his career. Nacua will likely be fined by the league this week, but the result of the game will make that and the ejection a little easier to swallow.