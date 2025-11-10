Puka Nacua on Matthew Stafford: When you’re on a heater, you don’t mess with it

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on an unprecedented roll right now.

Stafford became the first quarterback since the merger to throw four touchdowns and no interceptions in three straight games during Sunday’s 42-26 win over the 49ers. He’s also the first Rams quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns in three straight games and keeping Stafford in the zone is the No. 1 thing on wide receiver Puka Nacua’s mind heading into Week 11.

“When you’re on a heater, you just don’t touch whatever he’s doing,” Nacua said, via the team’s website. “I’m like, ‘You could do whatever. You could walk on water right now.’”

One of Sunday’s touchdown passes was the 400th of Stafford’s career, so it’s not new to see him playing at a high level. This particular level is new, though, and reaching it is sparking a lot of thoughts about the Rams’ chances of making a run at a second Super Bowl with Stafford running the show.