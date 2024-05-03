 Skip navigation
QB Chevan Cordeiro, 15 other undrafted rookies sign with Seahawks

  
Published May 3, 2024 02:39 PM

The Seahawks announced 16 undrafted free agent signings as they kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is among the players who are joining the team. Cordeiro started 25 games for San Jose State over the last two years and he also started 23 games at Hawaii before transferring. He had 2,773 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions last season.

Geno Smith returns as the Seahawks starter and they traded for Sam Howell to serve as his backup in March.

The Seahawks also signed Grambling State linebacker Sunny Anderson, Houston linebacker Nelson Ceaser, Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs, South Dakota State tackle Garret Greenfield, Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten, Boise State running back George Holani, Fresno State cornerback Carlton Johnson, SMU defensive end DeVere Levelston, Florida Atlantic running back Kobe Lewis, Kansas center Mike Novitsky, Arizona State cornerback Ro Torrence, Washington tight end Jack Westover, Tennessee wide receiver Dee Williams, Louisiana Tech linebacker Rason Williams II, and North Dakota State running back TaMerik Williams.