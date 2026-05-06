QB Clayton Tune to try out for Texans at rookie minicamp

The Texans are going to take a look at a quarterback during their rookie minicamp.

Per Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, Clayton Tune has accepted an invitation to try out for the club this weekend.

Tune, 27, was a Cardinals fifth-round pick in 2023. He appeared in 13 games for the club in his first two seasons before he was waived during roster cuts.

Tune then signed with Green Bay’s practice squad, starting the club’s Week 18 loss to the Vikings with the Packers resting starters for the postseason.

In his 15 career appearances, Tune has completed 21-of-38 passes for 112 yards with three interceptions.

Tune played his college ball at Houston, making this weekend’s tryout a homecoming of sorts.