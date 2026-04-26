QB Joey Aguilar among 18 undrafted free agents to agree to terms with Jaguars

Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is headed to Jacksonville.

Aguilar was one of 18 undrafted free agents to agree to terms with the Jaguars after the draft ended on Saturday. Aguilar initially transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA before the 2025 season, but then moved on to Tennessee after Nico Iamaleava chose to transfer from the Volunteers to the Bruins.

Aguilar threw for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens and Carter Bradley are the other quarterbacks on the Jacksonville roster.

The Jaguars also announced agreements with Cal defensive lineman T.J. Bollers, Utah State wide receiver Brady Boyd, South Dakota State wide receiver Alex Bullock, Troy tight end Ethan Conner, UCLA offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio, Michigan State defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan, Colorado cornerback Preston Hodge, Cincinnati defensive lineman Jalen Hunt, North Carolina State cornerback Devon Marshall, Virginia safety Devin Neal, North Texas offensive lineman Jimto Obidegwu, Texas-Permian Basin wide receiver Ben Patterson, Penn State wide receiver Trebor Pena, Virginia running back J’Mari Taylor, South Carolina defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr., Vanderbilt offensive lineman Jordan White, and Montana wide receiver Michael Wortham.