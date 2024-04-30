 Skip navigation
QB John Paddock among undrafted rookies to agree to deals with Falcons

  
Published April 30, 2024 02:21 PM

The Falcons are adding another quarterback to their roster.

John Paddock is one of the undrafted rookies who have agreed to deals with the team. Paddock started the final three games of the season for Illinois and threw for 507 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Indiana in the first of those starts.

Paddock will be behind Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, and first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. on the depth chart in Atlanta.

The Falcons are also set to sign Richmond offensive lineman Ryan Coll, Rutgers wide receiver JaQuae Jackson, North Dakota State cornerback Jayden Price, MidAmerica Nazarene cornerback Anthony Sao, Texas punter Ryan Sanborn, Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner, Minnesota State-Mankato cornerback Trey Vaval, Southern Utah wide receiver Isaiah Wooden, and Northern Illinois offensive lineman Nolan Potter.