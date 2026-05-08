QB Mark Gronowski among 11 Dolphins undrafted free agent signings

The Dolphins didn’t select quarterback Mark Gronowski after visiting with him during the pre-draft process, but he will be on the roster in Miami.

Gronowski was one of 11 undrafted free agents to sign with the team on Friday. He joins Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers, and Cam Miller on the team’s depth chart.

Gronowski was a four-year starter at South Dakota State while also missing time with a torn ACL before transferring to Iowa last year. He ran for 16 touchdowns in his lone season with the Hawkeyes and completed 63.4 percent of his passes.

The Dolphins also signed Iowa State center Jim Bonifas, Boston College tackle Kevin Cline, Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson, Louisville defensive lineman Rene Konga, Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley, Western Michigan edge rusher Rodney McGraw, Indiana safety Louis Moore, Texas A&M running back Le’Veon Moss, Wisconsin edge rusher Mason Reiger, and Kentucky defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders.