QB Maverick McIvor accepts invites for Cowboys, Bears rookie minicamps

Two NFC teams are taking a look at an older incoming quarterback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Maverick McIvor has accepted an invitation to Cowboys and Bears rookie minicamps.

McIvor, 25, spent three seasons with Texas Tech before transferring to Abilene Christian, where he started for three years, helping the FCS-level program win a conference championship.

He was then granted a seventh year of eligibility and spent it at Western Kentucky, starting seven games in 2025. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,062 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, despite missing six games due to a left shoulder injury.