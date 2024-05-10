 Skip navigation
QB Rocky Lombardi among Bengals undrafted free agent signings

  
Published May 10, 2024 02:15 PM

The Bengals hope to win the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2024 season and they’ll have a different Lombardi on the field with them this offseason.

Quarterback Rocky Lombardi is one of 14 undrafted free agents who signed contracts with the team on Friday. Lombardi spent three years at Michigan State before transferring and playing three years at Northern Illinois. He threw for 2,274 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2023.

Lombardi joins Joe Burrow, Jake Browning, and Logan Woodside on the quarterback depth chart in Cincinnati.

The Bengals also signed Wisconsin-Platteville defensive end Justin Blazek, SUNY Cortland wide receiver Cole Burgess, LSU running back Noah Cain, Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey, Oklahoma State running back Elijah Collins, Miami of Ohio safety Michael Dowell, Illinois State tight end Cam Grandy, Southern Illinois safety PJ Jules, Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara, Louisville tackle Eric Miller, Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley, Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta, and Tulane cornerback Lance Robinson.