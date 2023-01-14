 Skip navigation
Top News

Quay Walker fined $13,261 for shoving Lions trainer

  
Published January 14, 2023 11:49 AM
Packers linebacker Quay Walker’s season is over, but he still got disciplined by the league this week.

Walker was ejected from last Sunday night’s loss to the Lions after shoving a Lions trainer who was trying to treat an injured player on the field. Walker has not been suspended as a result of the incident, but he has been fined $13,261 for the shove.

The penalty helped set up the Lions’ go-ahead touchdown.

The trainer was going to help Lions running back D’Andre Swift, who had taken a forearm to the head from Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Reed was not fined and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who also appeared to make contact with the trainer, was not fined either.

It was Walker’s second ejection of his rookie season. He was disqualified for a game for shoving a member of the Bills’ practice squad who was on the sideline in street clothes.

Walker had 121 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery while appearing every game for the Packers.