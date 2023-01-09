 Skip navigation
Quay Walker says he spoke with Lions trainer, hopes to be forgiven

  
Published January 9, 2023 08:40 AM
January 9, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons commend the officials for ejecting Packers rookie Quay Walker after he shoved a member of the Lions medical staff during Sunday night's game.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected from Sunday night’s game for pushing a member of the Lions’ athletic training staff, said today that he has spoken with him, apologized and hopes to be forgiven.

Walker told reporters in the Packers’ locker room on Monday that he and the trainer had a long conversation, that he apologized and that he asked that the apology be passed along to the entire Lions organization.

It was the second time this season that Walker was ejected from a game for shoving someone who was not in uniform. During the Packers’ game against the Bills, Walker shoved a member of the Bills’ practice squad who was standing on the sideline in street clothes. Walker said today that he takes full responsibility.

“Just a selfish act,” he said. “Just very stupid, dumb, I would say immature of me. Once again, I made the same mistake twice. I just always seem to overreact at times and I did it again last night.”

Walker said he immediately regretted his actions and doesn’t know why he tends to overreact.

“In the split-second after I did it, I asked myself, ‘Why did I just do that?’” Walker said.

Walker’s profuse apology to reporters follows the one he posted on social media today , and the remorse he has shown may be factored into the NFL discipline he faces. But the league will surely not let him off with just an apology. Walker’s actions were unacceptable, and the league will respond.