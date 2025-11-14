 Skip navigation
Quentin Johnston, Tarheeb Still among five Chargers listed as questionable

  
The Chargers have five players listed as questionable to play in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is part of that group. Johnston has been limited in practice this week with a shin injury.

Cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee) has missed the last two games, but he was back to full practice this week before drawing the questionable tag. Safety Elijah Molden (knee) was added to the report after missing practice on Thursday. He was a limited participant on Friday.

Fullback Scott Matlock (chest) and right tackle Bobby Hart (knee) round out the questionable group. Tight end Oronde Gadsden (knee) has no injury designation after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Steelers and the rest of the players on the active roster are all set to play against the Jaguars.