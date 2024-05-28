 Skip navigation
Quez Watkins sees “great opportunity” with Steelers this season

  
Published May 28, 2024 06:41 AM

The Steelers are going to have a new starting quarterback in 2024 and they are going to have a different look at wide receiver as well.

George Pickens and Calvin Austin III return from last season, but the team has also brought in four new faces. Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and third-round pick Roman Wilson join the holdovers in the scrap for playing time with Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson moving on this offseason.

The departed receivers were targeted more than 130 times last season and Watkins sees a big chance to make an impression as a result of the changes.

“For me, when I saw they traded Diontae, it was a great opportunity to potentially be a No. 2 or whatever they want me to do,” Watkins said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s a good opportunity to compete for that spot.”

The Steelers have been mentioned as a possible destination for a receiver in a trade, but they have not pulled the trigger on a major move. If Watkins and the others have a strong showing over the rest of the offseason program, that will likely remain the case in Pittsburgh.