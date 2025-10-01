Quick turnaround makes it tougher for Brock Purdy to play with toe injury on Thursday night

The NFL’s default position on short-week football is that the injury rates are no different when playing seven days apart than when playing four days apart. This overlooks an important reality.

Some players who were injured on a Sunday could be ready to go the next Sunday. By Thursday, however, they’re not where they need to be physically.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is the latest example of that dynamic. He injured his toe in Week 1 against the Saints. He missed two games. He played on Sunday, against the Jaguars. And now he’s trying to get himself ready to face the Rams on Thursday night.

“Playing might lead to some soreness and stuff, so sort of expected it, but with a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game and everything, it’s just tougher,” Purdy told reporters on Tuesday. “You don’t have as many days to get right and heal up and feel better.”

Would he be ready to play if the game were on Tuesday night? “No,” Purdy said, “but I have two days.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan made clear the standard for determining whether Purdy will play: “[I]t’ll come down to do we feel he could play to 100-percent of his ability and do we feel that he can protect himself with it.”

“If I can play this game, I’m going to play,” Purdy said. “Obviously, I want to get right and get healthy and everything, but we need to win this game against the Rams.”

If the game were on Sunday, Purdy would be more likely to play. This week, however, he doesn’t have the luxury of the usual break between games. Which means it could be Mac Jones (whose knee injury has healed) when the 3-1 49ers face the 3-1 Rams.