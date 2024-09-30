Quick whistle on Dolphins fumble likely costs Titans a touchdown

A huge blown call by the officials cost Tennessee in the first quarter tonight in Miami.

Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley tossed a backward pass behind the line of scrimmage to Tyreek Hill, who failed to catch it and also failed to realize it was a backward pass. Thinking it was an incomplete forward pass, Hill left it on the ground, where Tennessee’s Arden Key picked it up with a clear path to the end zone.

But Key couldn’t return it for a touchdown because the officials on the field blew the play dead, wrongly thinking it was an incomplete pass. An assist from the replay official changed that call and rightly ruled it a Dolphins fumble and Titans recovery, but the Titans were denied a likely touchdown.

On the ensuing Titans possession, their offense went three-and-out. It’s still 0-0 in a game that would likely be 7-0 Titans if not for the officials’ mistake.