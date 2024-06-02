Quinnen Williams wants to be Jets’ “Swiss Army Knife”

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has earned Pro Bowl honors the past two seasons, and in 2022, he also made All-Pro. He’s paid as one of the top players at his position, too.

Still, entering his sixth season, Williams said he believes he can get even better.

“My main area of focus has just been getting a bigger bag when it comes down to pass rushing,” Williams said, via Caroline Hendershot of the team website. “I feel like I do some things good in pass rush but just getting a bigger bag and more tools that I can use on Sundays. That was really my main goal. I’ve been working on right side pass rushing and left side pass rushing so that I can be like a Swiss Army Knife.”

Williams tries to model his game after Aaron Donald, who retired his offseason.

Williams has 33 sacks, 80 quarterback hits and 44 tackles for loss in his first five seasons. Donald had 59.5 sacks, 149 quarterback hits and 97 tackles for loss in his first five seasons and earned four All-Pro honors in that time.

So, Williams has a long way to go to become Donald-like.

“I was very happy for him,” Williams said. “He did it his way, on the field and off the field. He was a great person, a great leader and a phenomenal person to watch when it comes down to learning the tools. He just set the example for every single defensive tackle when it comes down to the blueprint of how to be a great player. Especially in that position, how to change games and how to affect games in that position.”

With Donald out of the picture, Williams now is a candidate to be the best in the league at the position. His goal is to be even better.

“I’m just trying to be the best player I can be and just win football games for the New York Jets,” Williams said.