 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinnen Williams wants to be Jets’ “Swiss Army Knife”

  
Published June 2, 2024 04:20 PM

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has earned Pro Bowl honors the past two seasons, and in 2022, he also made All-Pro. He’s paid as one of the top players at his position, too.

Still, entering his sixth season, Williams said he believes he can get even better.

“My main area of focus has just been getting a bigger bag when it comes down to pass rushing,” Williams said, via Caroline Hendershot of the team website. “I feel like I do some things good in pass rush but just getting a bigger bag and more tools that I can use on Sundays. That was really my main goal. I’ve been working on right side pass rushing and left side pass rushing so that I can be like a Swiss Army Knife.”

Williams tries to model his game after Aaron Donald, who retired his offseason.

Williams has 33 sacks, 80 quarterback hits and 44 tackles for loss in his first five seasons. Donald had 59.5 sacks, 149 quarterback hits and 97 tackles for loss in his first five seasons and earned four All-Pro honors in that time.

So, Williams has a long way to go to become Donald-like.

“I was very happy for him,” Williams said. “He did it his way, on the field and off the field. He was a great person, a great leader and a phenomenal person to watch when it comes down to learning the tools. He just set the example for every single defensive tackle when it comes down to the blueprint of how to be a great player. Especially in that position, how to change games and how to affect games in that position.”

With Donald out of the picture, Williams now is a candidate to be the best in the league at the position. His goal is to be even better.

“I’m just trying to be the best player I can be and just win football games for the New York Jets,” Williams said.