Quinshon Judkins is meeting with the NFL on Wednesday

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins should find out if he’ll be facing any league discipline in the near future.

PFT reported last weekend that Judkins was set to meet with the NFL this week as part of its Personal Conduct Policy investigation into Judkins’ July arrest. Per multiple reports, Judkins will have that interview with the league on Wednesday.

Judkins was arrested for domestic battery, but prosecutors made the decision to drop the charges last month. The league could still opt to discipline Judkins, however.

The Browns signed Judkins earlier this week. The second-round pick was the final player from the 2025 draft class to sign his rookie deal and head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will see how practice goes before deciding about when he’ll make his game debut.