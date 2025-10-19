Quinshon Judkins runs for three TDs, Browns blow out Dolphins 31-6

Is this the end for Mike McDaniel?

There’s certainly an argument for the Dolphins to move on from their head coach — if not also their General Manager — after the Dolphins were blown out by the Browns 31-6 on Sunday.

Both Cleveland and Miami entered the day at 1-5 with questions surrounding the job security of the two teams’ head coaches. The Browns looked much more prepared to play in wet, sloppy conditions along the shores of Lake Erie throughout the day.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled mightily, throwing three interceptions before he was taken out of the blowout for rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers in the fourth quarter. The first pick didn’t come until the third quarter, but it was on Tagovailoa’s first pass of the second half — as his errant throw was tipped and intercepted by the recently acquired Tyson Campbell.

Campbell then returned it 34 yards for a pick-six.

The Browns nearly took Tagovailoa’s second interception to the end zone, too, as Rayshawn Jenkins picked off a pass deep in Miami territory. Cleveland needed just one play to turn that into a touchdown.

Tagovailoa’s last interception was an errant deep ball over the middle. It was also his last pass of the day, as Ewers came in to finish the contest.

Tagovailoa’s final line: 12-of-23 for 100 yards with three interceptions. He also was credited for three fumbles, as the team struggled to field wet snaps.

Quinshon Judkins took 25 carries for 84 yards with three touchdowns — scoring from 46, 3, and 2 yards out. His final two TDs were on direct snaps.

After throwing more than 50 times last week, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was an efficient 13-of-18 for 116 yards.

Defensively, Myles Garrett recorded a sack and two tackles for loss en route to the win.

But with this ugly of a loss, the attention must turn to the now 1-6 Dolphins and the decisions of team owner Stephen Ross. If this is the end for McDaniel and Grier, we will likely know within the next 24 hours.