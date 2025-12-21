Quinshon Judkins suffered dislocated ankle, fractured fibula

The season is over for one of Cleveland’s talented rookies.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Bills that running back Quinshon Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula late in the first half of the contest. The injury will require surgery.

Judkins brought down for a 6-yard loss late in the second quarter, suffering the injury on the play. Understandably, Judkins was banging the ground in pain before Cleveland’s medical staff placed his lower-right leg in an air cast and the running back was carted off the field.

Judkins was selected at No. 36 overall in this year’s draft. He entered the weekend having rushed for 805 yards with seven touchdowns in 13 games. He’d also caught 21 passes for 142 yards.

Judkins’ Sunday afternoon ended with him having rushed for 22 yards on eight carries. He caught five passes for 29 yards.