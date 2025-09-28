Quinshon Judkins touchdown gives Browns 7-0 lead over Lions

It took a few attempts at the goal line, but the Browns got in the end zone to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead over the Lions.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins took a fourth-down handoff in for the 1-yard score.

The touchdown capped a 13-play, 88-yard first drive from the Browns that took 7:10 off the clock.

Quarterback Joe Flacco hit receiver Isaiah Bond to move the chains on third-and-4 from the Cleveland 39 to move the chains. Then Flacco connected with Cedric Tillman on third-and-5 from the Detroit 7 to put the Browns at the 1.

Judkins couldn’t get in on a handoff on first down, then Flacco failed on two consecutive sneaks. But Judkins was able to power his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1 for the score.

Judkins now has two rushing touchdowns this season.