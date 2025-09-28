 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Quinshon Judkins touchdown gives Browns 7-0 lead over Lions

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:25 PM

It took a few attempts at the goal line, but the Browns got in the end zone to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead over the Lions.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins took a fourth-down handoff in for the 1-yard score.

The touchdown capped a 13-play, 88-yard first drive from the Browns that took 7:10 off the clock.

Quarterback Joe Flacco hit receiver Isaiah Bond to move the chains on third-and-4 from the Cleveland 39 to move the chains. Then Flacco connected with Cedric Tillman on third-and-5 from the Detroit 7 to put the Browns at the 1.

Judkins couldn’t get in on a handoff on first down, then Flacco failed on two consecutive sneaks. But Judkins was able to power his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1 for the score.

Judkins now has two rushing touchdowns this season.