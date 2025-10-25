 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rachaad White fined $46,371 for illegal use of helmet

  
Published October 25, 2025 05:08 PM

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White owes the league a significant chunk of change.

The NFL announced that White has been fined $46,371 for illegal use of his helmet in last Monday’s loss to the Lions. White lowered his helmet to initiate contact with Lions safety Erick Hallett in the first quarter of the game. He was not penalized for the play during the game.

White’s fine was the largest of the week. He was fined for the same infraction late in the 2024 season.

The NFL also announced that they have fined Lions defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat $5,722. Wheat tripped Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Lions win.