Rachaad White fined $46,371 for illegal use of helmet

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White owes the league a significant chunk of change.

The NFL announced that White has been fined $46,371 for illegal use of his helmet in last Monday’s loss to the Lions. White lowered his helmet to initiate contact with Lions safety Erick Hallett in the first quarter of the game. He was not penalized for the play during the game.

White’s fine was the largest of the week. He was fined for the same infraction late in the 2024 season.

The NFL also announced that they have fined Lions defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat $5,722. Wheat tripped Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the Lions win.