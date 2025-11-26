Raheem Morris: Drake London unlikely to play Week 13 with knee injury

The Falcons are unlikely to have one of their top offensive players for another week.

Head coach Raheem Morris said in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Drake London is doubtful to play Sunday’s game against the Jets.

“He looks good,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “He’s moving around. I’m happy that we’ll get him back soon, just not sure how soon.”

London has been sidelined by a knee injury. He missed last week’s win over the Saints.

In nine games this season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns. He’s eclipsed 100 yards receiving in each of his last three games and five of his last six.

Atlanta’s first full injury report of the week will be out later on Wednesday.