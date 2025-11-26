 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_cardsbucs_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals vs. Buccaneers
nbc_simms_falconsjets_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets
nbc_simms_saintsdolphins_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Saints vs. Dolphins

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris: Drake London unlikely to play Week 13 with knee injury

  
Published November 26, 2025 11:56 AM

The Falcons are unlikely to have one of their top offensive players for another week.

Head coach Raheem Morris said in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Drake London is doubtful to play Sunday’s game against the Jets.

He looks good,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “He’s moving around. I’m happy that we’ll get him back soon, just not sure how soon.”

London has been sidelined by a knee injury. He missed last week’s win over the Saints.

In nine games this season, London has caught 60 passes for 810 yards with six touchdowns. He’s eclipsed 100 yards receiving in each of his last three games and five of his last six.

Atlanta’s first full injury report of the week will be out later on Wednesday.