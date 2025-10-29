Raheem Morris feels “really good” about Michael Penix heading into Week 9

The Falcons got blown out by the Dolphins with quarterback Michael Penix on the sideline last Sunday and his status will be of chief concern as they move toward their Week 9 trip to New England.

Penix missed the 34-10 loss to Miami with a knee injury and head coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday that the quarterback has made progress in his recovery. The team will gauge what that means for his activity level at practice later in the day.

“Michael is in the building,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “Obviously in meetings. He’ll go out there today and do walk-through. We’ll get a chance to get a feel for what he can do in practice, if he can do anything. But obviously we’ll get to that right after this and find out what he’s doing, how he can do it and how he feels and all that type of stuff. Obviously he feels better than he did last week. Obviously he feels better than he did every single day with it being a bone bruise. That stuff gets better every day. So, I feel really good about him.”

Morris also said that wide receiver Drake London is set to practice on Wednesday after missing the Dolphins loss with a hip injury. The participation level for both players will be revealed on the team’s injury report.