Raheem Morris: Kirk Cousins is recovering from his injury and getting better every week

In the Falcons’ Week One loss to the Steelers, Kirk Cousins looked immobile and hesitant, and it raised questions about whether he had fully recovered from the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season. There are no questions after Cousins’ performance on Thursday night.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said after Cousins threw for 509 yards in the Falcons’ 36-30 win over the Buccaneers that Cousins is getting more confident in his physical ability to play, and more confident in the Falcons’ offense, every week.

“This game is all about confidence. This game is going out and getting better and better every single week,” Morris said. “That’s what he’s been doing since he’s been back. He’s coming off a significant injury, and I’ve watched him get better every single week. We talked about it, from Pittsburgh, every single week it’s been better.”

The Falcons are now in first place in the NFC South, and if Cousins can get any better than he played on Thursday night, that’s a scary proposition for the rest of the NFC playoff contenders.