Raheem Morris: Kyle Pitts can look like the best player, can sometimes leaves you wanting more

The Falcons made tight end Kyle Pitts was a first-round pick in 2021 because of the potential he showed while at Florida and it looked like a good bet when he caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards during his rookie season.

Pitts has not matched those numbers in the last three seasons, however. He suffered a knee injury in his second season and caught 100 passes for 1,269 yards over the last two seasons. That didn’t stop the Falcons from picking up Pitts’s option for the 2025 season, but it doesn’t guarantee anything beyond this year and head coach Raheem Morris didn’t mince words about Pitts during a visit to PFT Live at last week’s Scouting Combine.

Morris said Pitts “had some games where it looks like potentially the best player on the football team,” but they were matched by less impressive outings and that the goal for this year is to make him a more consistent threat.

“He has some moments that leave you wanting more, leave you desiring more,” Morris said. “With a guy like Michael Penix that believes in him, you want to see if you can get more. We’re gonna take it as far as we can take it from a coaching standpoint.”

If the Falcons can pull that off, Pitts will be in line for a big contract at this time next season but the last four years don’t offer much evidence that it is a likely outcome.