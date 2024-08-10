Raheem Morris: Michael Penix Jr. had “really good night” in preseason debut

With Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins not playing in the preseason, rookie Michael Penix Jr. got the start on Friday in Miami.

He did well with it.

“It was fun to see him go out there and execute some of the pass plays and we were able to get some of the stuff done,” coach Raheem Morris said after the game, via NFL.com. “Pretty much, a really good night for him and I was really pleased with what he was able to do.”

Penix, the eighth overall pick in the draft, completed nine of 16 passes for 104 yards. He handled five drives, playing into the second quarter.

His best play of the night showed the kind of touch and accuracy that will create plenty of excitement about his prospects.

“It felt good to go out there and compete with my brothers,” Penix told reporters. “Just having fun out there and playing the game I’ve been playing since I was five years old. So, no nerves, no jitters, just ready to go.”

Camp started with Penix and Taylor Heinicke splitting second-team reps. Penix has since become the clear No. 2. The biggest question is whether and when Penix will supplant Cousins for the starting job.

One big factor will be the express or implied preferences of the man who owns the team. Will Arthur Blank want to see the expensive veteran or the rookie who might have a higher ceiling?

The Falcons have suggested that Penix could sit for three years or longer. The most reasonable estimate is two years. It’s possible that, by next year at this time, Penix will be the starter and Cousins will be elsewhere.