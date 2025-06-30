Raheem Mostert blasts Dolphins’ treatment of Jalen Ramsey, Jonnu Smith

The Dolphins traded cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers today, and a former Dolphin says that trade reflects how Miami isn’t a place that appreciates top talent.

Raheem Mostert, the running back who played three seasons in Miami and was a Pro Bowler in 2023, wrote on social media that the Dolphins getting rid of Ramsey and Smith continues a trend of top players being treated poorly by the franchise.

“Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh*t. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!” Mostert wrote.

Mostert was released by the Dolphins in February and signed with the Raiders in March. The Dolphins have made a point this offseason of moving on from veteran players, and as one of those veteran players Mostert doesn’t appreciate that approach.