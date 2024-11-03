Raheem Mostert fumble leads to Bills TD, Buffalo leads 12-10

The Bills have gained a 12-10 lead over the Dolphins in the second quarter, taking advantage of a Miami turnover.

The Dolphins started the second half on the move, advancing into Buffalo territory with just two plays. But then Raheem Mostert fumbled, as Taron Johnson knocked the ball out and Kaiir Elam recovered it for a takeaway.

It was Mostert’s second fumble of the year.

The Bills took 11 plays to go 64 yards, but eventually scored with a 1-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Mack Hollins. Buffalo elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, with Allen finding Hollins in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

But Tyler Bass missed the extra point, keeping Buffalo’s lead at just two points.

That was Bass’ third missed extra point of the season. He had never missed more than two PATs in one year. He’s also missed three field goals in 2024.