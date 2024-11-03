 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Mostert fumble leads to Bills TD, Buffalo leads 12-10

  
Published November 3, 2024 02:49 PM

The Bills have gained a 12-10 lead over the Dolphins in the second quarter, taking advantage of a Miami turnover.

The Dolphins started the second half on the move, advancing into Buffalo territory with just two plays. But then Raheem Mostert fumbled, as Taron Johnson knocked the ball out and Kaiir Elam recovered it for a takeaway.

It was Mostert’s second fumble of the year.

The Bills took 11 plays to go 64 yards, but eventually scored with a 1-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Mack Hollins. Buffalo elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, with Allen finding Hollins in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

But Tyler Bass missed the extra point, keeping Buffalo’s lead at just two points.

That was Bass’ third missed extra point of the season. He had never missed more than two PATs in one year. He’s also missed three field goals in 2024.