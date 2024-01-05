Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle are questionable for Sunday Night Football

The Dolphins will have receiver Tyreek Hill for Sunday Night Football’s showdown with the Bills for the AFC East title.

Hill returned to the Dolphins’ facility on Friday for the first time since a fire at his home on Wednesday.

Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) are questionable.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb (season-ending ACL tear) and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) will not play, with Chubb headed to injured reserve Saturday.

Right guard Rob Hunt (hamstring), running back De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/back/ankle) and safety Jevon Hollard (knees) are good to go.