Raheem Mostert will re-sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 14, 2023 07:15 AM
nbc_pft_whitetodolphins_230314
March 14, 2023 08:24 AM
While Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree the Dolphins needed a backup for injury-prone Tua Tagovailoa, they evaluate if Mike White is the right guy for the job due to his own health history.

The Dolphins are set to re-sign another running back.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Raheem Mostert has agreed to a new deal with the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year pact worth $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed.

The Dolphins also re-signed Salvon Ahmed late last week. Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin remain free agents after playing for Miami last season. Wilson has expressed interest in returning to the team in 2023.

Mostert led the Dolphins with 181 carries and 891 rushing yards last season. He also caught 31 passes for 202 yards and scored five total touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins.