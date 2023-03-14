Raheem Mostert will re-sign with Dolphins

The Dolphins are set to re-sign another running back.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Raheem Mostert has agreed to a new deal with the team. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year pact worth $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed.

The Dolphins also re-signed Salvon Ahmed late last week. Jeff Wilson and Myles Gaskin remain free agents after playing for Miami last season. Wilson has expressed interest in returning to the team in 2023.

Mostert led the Dolphins with 181 carries and 891 rushing yards last season. He also caught 31 passes for 202 yards and scored five total touchdowns during his first season with the Dolphins.