Raiders agree to one-year deal with Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert has found a new team.

The running back has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Mostert, who turns 33 in April, was a Pro Bowler in 2023 after leading the league with 21 touchdowns. But his playing time went down in 2024, as he appeared in 13 games with one start. He took just 85 carries for 278 yards with two touchdowns. He caught 19 passes for 161 yards.

The move reunites Mostert with Chip Kelly, Las Vegas’ offensive coordinator. Kelly was the Eagles head coach when Mostert entered the league with the franchise as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue. Kelly also was San Francisco’s head coach in 2016 when Mostert joined the 49ers’ practice squad.

Having dealt with several injuries over the years, Mostert has appeared in 103 games with 39 starts for the Dolphins, 49ers, Ravens, Browns, and Bears. He’s registered 3,791 yards rushing with 34 touchdowns and caught 111 passes for 899 yards with eight TDs.