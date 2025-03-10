Raiders agree to terms on a three-year deal with DT Adam Butler

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said at the Scouting Combine the team needs to re-sign every one of its defensive free agents.

They have started trying to do just that.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Adam Butler on a three-year, $16.5 million deal with $11 million in guarantees, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He has played all 34 games the past two seasons for the Raiders, totaling 93 tackles, 10 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, six passes defensed and two passes defensed.

Butler spent his first four seasons with the Patriots before going to the Dolphins.