Raiders are the favorites to draft Ashton Jeanty, who calls them a “great organization”

The Raiders will take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed. And Jeanty welcomes that.

Las Vegas, which owns the sixth overall pick, is a -125 favorite to draft Jeanty at DraftKings. Jeanty said that the contingent from the Raiders who showed up to his Pro Day workout made him think that could be the right fit for him.

“Great organization,” Jeanty said, via Jay Trust of KTVB. “They’ve got a few pieces and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so, we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”

The other teams that could draft Jeanty include the Bears (+190 odds), Cowboys (+750), 49ers (+1400), Saints (+1400) and Patriots (+1800).