 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders are the favorites to draft Ashton Jeanty, who calls them a “great organization”

  
Published March 30, 2025 10:32 AM

The Raiders will take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed. And Jeanty welcomes that.

Las Vegas, which owns the sixth overall pick, is a -125 favorite to draft Jeanty at DraftKings. Jeanty said that the contingent from the Raiders who showed up to his Pro Day workout made him think that could be the right fit for him.

Great organization,” Jeanty said, via Jay Trust of KTVB. “They’ve got a few pieces and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so, we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it’s cool that he came out all this way to meet with me.”

The other teams that could draft Jeanty include the Bears (+190 odds), Cowboys (+750), 49ers (+1400), Saints (+1400) and Patriots (+1800).