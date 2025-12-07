 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly carted off with knee injury, Broncos-Raiders tied 7-7

  
Published December 7, 2025 04:47 PM

Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Broncos had a lengthy stoppage in the second quarter after an injury to Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

Kelly was checked out on the field after getting hurt on a short catch by Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims and an air cast was placed on his left knee. A cart was eventually brought out and Kelly has been ruled out of the game already.

The injury came after a brisk first quarter that saw both teams drive for touchdowns.

Denver took up nearly nine minutes before quarterback Bo Nix ran for a short score and the Raiders answered with a pass to tight end Brock Bowers on the final play of the opening quarter. The score remains 7-7 with 10 minutes to play in the first half.