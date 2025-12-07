Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly carted off with knee injury, Broncos-Raiders tied 7-7

Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Broncos had a lengthy stoppage in the second quarter after an injury to Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

Kelly was checked out on the field after getting hurt on a short catch by Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims and an air cast was placed on his left knee. A cart was eventually brought out and Kelly has been ruled out of the game already.

The injury came after a brisk first quarter that saw both teams drive for touchdowns.

Denver took up nearly nine minutes before quarterback Bo Nix ran for a short score and the Raiders answered with a pass to tight end Brock Bowers on the final play of the opening quarter. The score remains 7-7 with 10 minutes to play in the first half.